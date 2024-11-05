LR tanker rates have taken a dip as charterers have plenty of ships to choose from.
Clarksons said LR2 rates fell by 15.7% week on week — and 11.3% from Monday — to $22,800 per day.
At the same time, LR1 rates dropped 9.3%
Clarksons said crack spreads are improving alongside Asian jet-fuel demand
