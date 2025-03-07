A spate of explosions on five ships that called at Russian ports are likely to have been caused by divers planting mines with delayed fuses in state-backed operations, said security firm Ambrey.

The divers, taken close to the targets in small submersibles, are most likely to have planted the devices as ships slowed or stopped before or after entering ports, said the company.

Four oil tankers and a cargo ship have been reportedly hit in the attacks blamed by Ambrey on an unnamed state actor targeting ships calling at oil ports, including Novorossiysk and Ust-Luga, since December 2024.

Speculation has focused on them being Ukrainian-backed sabotage operations, owing to their level of sophistication.

Ambrey said that the damage was consistent with naval mines that had been set to explode days or weeks later.

It said the initial targeting of the ships were likely to have been carried out in multiple locations in both the Black Sea and the Baltic region.

TradeWinds has reported that the ships attacked include the Thenamaris-operated 112,200-dwt crude oil tanker Seacharm (built 2018), which was damaged off the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in late January.

Another Thenamaris vessel, the 108,900-dwt LR2 Seajewel (built 2009), was targeted the following month with the explosives detonated off Savona, Italy.

Also in February, the 50,000-dwt Liberia-flagged MR Grace Ferrum (built 2013) was damaged off Libya and a Russian-owned tanker, the 164,500-dwt Koala (built 2003), was hit at Ust-Luga and partially sank.

On Christmas Eve, the Russian-flagged, 9,500-dwt general cargo ship Ursa Major (built 2009) sank in the Mediterranean after explosions near its stern.

The ships were all hit by multiple explosions and were intended to cause a constructive total loss, according to the security company. It said it had viewed hull inspection footage that pointed to naval mines.

Ambrey said the site of the explosions were largely inconsequential owing to the likely use of timed fuses.

Naval mines

“It is highly unlikely that naval mines would be placed whilst the vessel was alongside in port given the risks involved, but there are opportunities en route to/from ports where vessels have slowed down sufficiently for divers to attach limpets,” it said.

Russian port authorities have started checking hulls for arrivals at its ports, but Ambrey said that the mines were most likely to be placed in the Black Sea after any port call.

It said the attacks were not sufficient in volume to threaten Russian exports but were likely to continue amid Russian attacks on shipping. The attacks could lead to increased war risk premiums, said Ambrey.

None of the tankers affected were on US sanctions lists and two of the affected vessels had loaded at the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk, which primarily exports Kazakh-origin crude, said the Ambrey circular.

Crude loading at the CPC terminal in Russia Photo: CPC

It said that all vessels calling at Russian ports to load oil cargoes were at risk of being targeted irrespective of “ownership, flag, cargo origin, or operational profile,” it said.

Thenamaris had previously attracted the attention of the Ukrainian government, which put it on a list of “international sponsors of war” for transporting oil from Russia following the invasion in February 2022.

The tanker companies were removed from the list in June 2023 before a new package of EU proposals was laid against Russia.

The listing had no legal or financial implications but had been described as a sticking point in negotiations for some member states who had companies on the list.