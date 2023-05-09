Denmark’s foreign minister is calling for action after a report revealed the extent of a triangular trade that is bringing refined Russian oil into the country via India.

Finland’s Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) has criticised increasing Danish imports of Indian jet fuel as a way of getting around sanctions on Russian oil.

The think tank notes that India has suddenly become a big exporter of aviation fuel to the Scandinavian country, according to the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.