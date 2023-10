A large, modern product tanker has changed ownership for the third time in the short four years it has been in operation.

Major tanker player Minerva Marine revealed on its website that it took delivery on 25 October of the 109,900-dwt Hibernian Tide (built 2019) in a deal concluded earlier this month at $65.5m.

The ice-class tanker has started trading with the company as the Minerva Zoe.