Mitsui OSK Lines and the Saverys family’s CMB.Tech are joining forces to operate what they say are the world’s first ammonia-fuelled capesize bulkers and chemical tankers.

MOL said the two companies have decided to jointly own and charter nine ships.

The Tokyo-listed group will take joint ownership of and charter in three ammonia dual-fuel bulkers on order at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in China, set for delivery in 2026 and 2027.