Mitsui OSK Lines has splashed out close to $300m on VLCC newbuildings at a shipyard in China.

The Japanese shipping giant has returned to Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (Dacks) for two LNG dual-fuelled 309,000-dwt crude carriers, according to shipbuilding sources.

The deal brings MOL’s total LNG dual-fuelled VLCC newbuildings at the Sino-Japanese yard to six.