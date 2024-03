MOL Chemical Tankers has completed its acquisition of chemical tanker outfit Fairfield Chemical Carriers from Fairfield-Maxwell in the US.

The takeover came two months later than the initially expected completion date of end 2023.

With the addition of Fairfied Chemical Carriers' 36 vessels, Singapore-based MOL Chemical Tankers now has a fleet of 117 chemical tankers, which it claims is the largest multi-segregated stainless steel chemical tanker fleet in the world.