Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has fixed out an LNG dual-fuelled VLCC newbuilding to a compatriot company.

The shipping giant has disclosed the order for a 309,000-dwt oil tanker against a long-term time charter contract to Idemitsu Tanker.

MOL said the vessel would be the “first dual-fuel VLCC to be chartered to a Japanese oil company”.