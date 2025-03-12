Exclusive footage has emerged, capturing the moment a German-owned container ship collided with a tanker carrying US jet fuel, sparking a major incident in the North Sea.

Video shot from another vessel in the area, installed with cameras from Israeli shipping tech company Orca AI, captured the scene from Monday’s accident that has since dominated the 24-hour news cycle.

As TradeWinds has reported, the 804-teu feedermax Solong (built 2005) collided with the anchored 49,700-dwt tanker Stena Immaculate (built 2017) on Monday, igniting a fire on both ships.