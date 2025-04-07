Danish tanker and bulker group Monjasa has snapped up a tanker from BW Group’s Hafnia, marking its entry into the MR sector.

The company told TradeWinds it has bought the 50,391-dwt Hafnia Pegasus (built 2010) and renamed it the Monjasa Master.

Neither side is disclosing the price

“The Monjasa Master is now our largest regional tanker and acts as a floating storage [ship] by loading cargo in Fujairah and distributing it to our other tankers in the Arabian Gulf,” said Monjasa’s trading director for the Middle East and Africa, Casper Borgen.