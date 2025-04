Italy's Navigazione Montanari has sold one of its older product tankers into Peru.

UK law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) said it had advised the shipowner’s subsidiary NAI Int Malta on the deal to offload the 20,000-dwt Aethalia (renamed Thomas B, built 2008).

The vessel was bareboat-chartered to and then sold to TSL Panama, a company owned by Peru’s Transgas Shipping Lines.