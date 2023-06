Swiss trader and shipowner Montfort has closed a deal to take over Uniper’s crude processing and marine fuels business in the United Arab Emirates.

The transaction has been carried out in partnership with the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai. No price was revealed.

Uniper Energy DMCC is the market leader in producing and supplying IMO 2020-compliant low-sulphur fuel oils to the Fujairah market, a key shipping hub.