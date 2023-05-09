Danish Shipping is reiterating its calls for more counter-piracy measures in the Gulf of Guinea following the release of seafarers kidnapped from a product tanker.

The Copenhagen-based trade group’s chief executive Anne Steffensen said the hijacking of the 13,700-dwt Monjasa Reformer (built 2003) and the subsequent abduction of six of the ship’s 16 crew members meant piracy in the West African waters is “far from solved”.

“Therefore, the countries that are present with naval vessels in the Gulf of Guinea should coordinate their presence to a greater extent, so that we can best secure the vast area for our seafarers,” she said.