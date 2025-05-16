More aframaxes are expected to switch to carrying crude oil instead of fuel oil when loading from lran and discharging in China, says data consultancy Kpler.

Aframaxes or LR2s such as the 117,100-dwt Celine (built 2006), 105,700-dwt Star Line, 106,500-dwt Aquaris (both built 2003) and 105,900-dwt Otaria (built 2000) were observed to have made the change in April.

Changes to China’s tax policy this year, allowing fuel oil buyers to claim back 60% to 70% of consumption tax, rather than 100% previously, probably triggered the switch.