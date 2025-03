UK shipbroker Gibson believes a demand shock is coming for owners of MR tankers due to a shift in Nigeria’s import requirements.

The London shop noted that after “countless setbacks, unexpected challenges and a pandemic to deal with”, the country’s new 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery reached 85% of its operational capacity last month, and could achieve 100% within 30 days.

This will reduce the need for clean products to be shipped in.