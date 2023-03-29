Just two fixtures sent cross-Atlantic MR product tanker rates skyward on Wednesday.

Shipbroker Howe Robinson assessed the route from Continental Europe to the US East Coast route as hitting nearly $45,400 per day, a jump of $3,700 from the $41,700 per day on Tuesday.

“Rates jumped [Worldscale] 20 points in two fixtures today, with [transatlantic voyages] now on subs at WS 280 as owners seized the opportunity created by a tight position list at the front end and a surge of enquiry across these same dates,” the broker said.