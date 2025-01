Nissen Kaiun has placed its latest aframax newbuilding into the fleet of N2 Tankers, the Japanese shipowning giant’s Singapore-based joint venture with Germany’s Reederei Nord.

The 115,000-dwt Southern Respect was delivered to N2 Tankers direct from shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries to become its 11th tanker.

The ship is described as being “eco” and scrubber-fitted.