China’s Nanjing Tanker is ordering a series of panamax tanker newbuildings worth $252m to boost the competitiveness of its fleet.

In a regulatory disclosure, the Shanghai-listed tanker company said it had received approval from board members to order four 65,000-dwt newbuildings.

Nanjing Tanker said it is ordering the panamax crude carriers to enhance the company’s fleet competitiveness and to improve the operation of its fleet.