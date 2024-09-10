CMG Nanjing Tanker is continuing its fleet renewal with an order at China Merchants Jinling Dingheng shipyard.

The Shanghai-listed owner, controlled by China Merchants Group, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it has contracted an 18,000-dwt oil and product carrier for delivery in 2027.

The deal at the affiliated yard in Yangzhou City will “optimise the chemical fleet capacity structure”, improve the fleet operation capacity and enhance the company’s share in the chemical transportation market, it added.