UK tanker operator Navig8 Group has revealed more additions to its fleet following its takeover by Adnoc Logistics & Services.

The company said the Eco MR Pool has welcomed the 50,500-dwt pair Cape Andiamo (built 2024) and Cape Avanti (built 2025).

The Jiangsu Yiangzijiang-built ships swell the number of modern MRs in the pool to 14.