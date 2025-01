Adnoc Logistics & Services has completed its $1.08bn acquisition of an 80% stake in UK-based product tanker operator Navig8.

The deal adds a modern fleet of 32 tankers to the Abu Dhabi-based shipping giant and expands its service portfolio to include commercial pooling and bunkering.

Adnoc L&S announced the completion of the deal on Wednesday and said it had a contractual commitment to acquire the remaining 20% of Navig8 by mid-2027.