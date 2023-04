Italian tanker owner Navigazione Montanari has bought eight product tankers from Cyprus-based leaseback financier Sole Shipping.

The Fano-based tanker owner has exercised call options on the tankers that were sold and leased back in December 2018.

The deal comprises four MR1 and four MR2 product tankers with a combined value in excess of $140m, according to VesselsValue.

The smaller vessels are the 37,500-dwt Valcadore, Valgardena, Valsesia and Valtellina (all built 2008).