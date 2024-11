The acquisition of Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST)’s $2bn fleet has become the highest-profile move by Maria Angelicoussis since inheriting her family’s vast shipping empire three years ago, following her father John’s death.

Angelicoussis’ decision to expand into shuttle tankers — first by ordering a newbuilding trio in January and now by taking over 18 AST ships — is arguably the biggest bet she has taken so far under her own authority as head of her group’s 167 tankers, bulkers and gas carriers.