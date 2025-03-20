A new ship-to-ship (STS) transfer site for Russian oil has been revealed.

Analytics company Kpler identified two aframaxes owned by sanctioned Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot discharging their cargoes of Sakhalin crude to a veteran Chinese-controlled ship.

According to the company’s vessel tracking and market intelligence, the 105,000-dwt Zaliv Vostok and Zaliv Baikal (both built 2009) transferred 700,000 barrels of oil to the 106,000-dwt Hannah (built 2003) on 15 and 27 February, respectively.