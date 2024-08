Yemen’s Houthi rebels have released new footage purporting to show armed fighters planting and detonating bombs on the Delta Tankers suezmax Sounion last week.

The slick production, lasting two minutes, includes drone footage and shows the name of the vessel prominently.

The blasts started fires on the ship that have placed the region in danger of a massive oil spill as the vessel continues to burn

The ship had been abandoned after coming under repeated attack from the militia.