A trio of European investors have moved into the MR tanker market through a new acquisition project.

Norwegian investment bank Fearnley Securities said it acted as sole arranger for the purchase of the 36,600-dwt former TRF Mobile (built 2016) from Transportation Recovery Fund.

The buyers are German tanker owner Chemikalien Seetransport (CST), Swedish ropax group UME Shipping, and Norwegian tanker and bulker company J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi.