Opec production increases and signs of de-escalation in the global tariff war seem to be whetting players’ appetite for long-term charter deals.

Carlova Maritime, a newly established Greek owner led by Anthony Inglessis, has inked a lucrative employment contract of up to seven years with Phillips 66.

The major charterer fixed the 115,000-dwt Phaedra (built 2025) for at least five years — a newbuilding originally ordered by Samos Steamship and which Carlova expects to take delivery of next month.