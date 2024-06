Tankers have transferred Russian crude at a new location in the Mediterranean Sea after manoeuvres by the Greek Navy displaced the activity from the Laconian Gulf.

The Vietnamese-owned and operated 308,800-dwt Rolin (built 2005) received 700,000 barrels of Urals crude from the Chinese-operated 106,500-dwt Serendi (built 2005) off the city of Nador, Morocco, on Sunday, according to Kpler ship-tracking data.