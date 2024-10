UK shipbroker Gibson believes clean tankers will capture more of the European fuel market as the Mediterranean becomes an emissions control area (ECA) from 1 May next year.

The London shop said the maximum sulphur content of fuel burned on board will fall from 0.5% to 0.1% unless a scrubber is fitted.

Gibson believes that refineries and bunker suppliers can adapt to the necessary changes in demand following the introduction of previous ECAs.