A new Nordic investment venture has moved into the VLCC sector with the purchase of a Greek tanker.

Investment bank Fearnley Securities acted as the sole arranger for the deal involving Sweden’s Energifonden Sverige and Norway’s Njord Shipping.

The 319,100-dwt Captain X Kyriakou (built 2013) has been sold by Greece’s Athenian Sea Carriers, the tanker company of the Kyriakou family, its last big crude carrier.