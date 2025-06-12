Negotiators from Iran and the US will meet again for talks in Oman on Sunday, in a move that may ease growing concerns about an imminent military strike against the Islamic Republic that would likely disrupt energy trading and tanker traffic in the region.

Oman’s foreign minister Badr Albusaidi said early on Thursday that a new round of negotiations is set for Sunday.

“I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran-US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th,” Oman’s foreign minister Badr Albusaidi announced on his X page.

His statements come after growing concerns and warnings since late Wednesday that a collapse in talks between Washington and Tehran about the latter’s nuclear programme might lead to an attack on Iran by Israel, which regards Iran’s nuclear activities as an existential threat.

These concerns were fuelled by US moves to evacuate non-essential staff and dependents from embassies and military bases in the region, as a precaution ahead of possible hostilities.

Oil prices had already climbed on that prospect, and maritime security organisations UKMTO, Ambrey and Diaplous Group issued advisories, warning ships to sail near Iran with caution and vigilance.

Iran has repeatedly said in the past it will hold the US responsible for any Israeli attack on its territory and that, as a countermeasure, it would retaliate by striking US assets in the region and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh reiterated this threat on Wednesday, saying that Iran would strike US bases in the Middle East in the event of a military conflict.

Ambrey believes such a strike may occur with the acceptance or even logistical support of the US.

Defiant Iran to ramp up enrichment

The Oman meeting, however, does not necessarily mean that escalation is off the table.

Later on Thursday, Iran’s government said it would set up a new uranium enrichment centre “in a secure location” of the country and that it would also replace existing first-generation enrichment installation machines at a different facility with more advanced ones.

The decision, reported by the country’s state-run IRNA news agency, was a reaction to a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier in the day in Vienna, in which the UN body’s board reportedly said it has not received sufficient assurances that Tehran’s nuclear programme is peaceful.

Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed the IAEA resolution, calling it politically motivated.

The US has repeatedly said that Washington will not tolerate Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon. To ensure that, it wants to abolish or severely curtail Tehran’s capability to enrich uranium.

Iran, by contrast, insists that its nuclear programme is not of a military nature and that it must retain the right to enrich some uranium, in line with international rules for atomic energy.