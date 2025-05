An Indian VLCC is said to have carried out the first ship-to-ship transfer of Russian Espo crude in Kitovy Bay off the Pacific coast.

Oil analytics company Kpler tracked the 319,000-dwt VLCC Big Star (built 2004) taking on two cargoes from two aframaxes between 11 and 13 May.

The transfers involved the 106,000-dwt Lefkada (built 2005) and the 115,000-dwt Kai Fu (built 2004).