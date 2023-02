There has been no let-up in new VLCCs lifting product cargoes on their maiden voyages, but a small orderbook is softening the impact.

This is according to French shipbroker BRS Group, which described the loadings as back in vogue and a “nuisance” for LR2 vessels.

The Paris shop has already noted a trend of VLCC “cannibalising” suezmax and aframax cargoes in the US Gulf.