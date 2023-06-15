Two newbuild suezmax tankers operated by Greece’s Centrofin have bucked the trend of older vessels hauling Russian oil.

The 157,000-dwt 2003-built tankers Popi P and Dimitri carried Russian oil on their second voyages, said data analyst Vortexa.

“These vessels present a sharp contrast to the average age of vessels carrying Russian crude,” said freight analyst Dylan Simpson.

Tankers hauling Russian oil have typically been older than the mainstream fleet, particularly those without links to the European Union that have no obligation to abide by the 27-nation bloc’s oil price caps.