The number of new vessels being ordered so far this year has dropped off a cliff despite a slight easing in shipyard price tags.

Clarksons Research calculated the volume of new contracts is 68% down in January and February, compared to the same period in 2024.

“Newbuild contracting in 2025 has so far been more limited than last year…while newbuild prices have generally eased slightly over recent months,” the UK company said.