A Russian tanker freshly sanctioned by the US is reportedly shipping crude to Cuba in a deal illustrating how the Putin regime is trying to widen its list of buyers.

The 114,000-dwt aframax Akademik Gubkin (built 2003) loaded Urals oil at the end of January for a rare trade with the Caribbean island, Reuters cited LSEG data as showing.

The tanker was loaded with 100,000 tonnes of crude in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga on 29 January and is due to arrive at Cuba’s Matanzas terminal on 19 February, the LSEG data showed.