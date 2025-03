Singapore-based tanker giant AET has recruited a well-known figure in oil major-affiliated tanker shipping as its new chief executive.

The company revealed on Monday that Nick Potter has taken the helm as both president and CEO.

Potter, who between August 2016 and September 2024 was Shell’s head of shipping and maritime in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, also joins the executive leadership team of AET’s Malaysian parent MISC as vice president for petroleum and products.