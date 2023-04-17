Suezmax rates continued to slide on Monday, with labour strife at some Nigerian ports the latest issue dragging down the market.

A strike from ExxonMobil employees in Nigeria reportedly pushed the oil major to declare force majeure on loadings at various terminals on Monday as the Baltic Exchange’s suezmax time charter equivalent assessment lost more than $2,200 to nearly $57,500 per day.

“Tonnage is down slightly there week on week, but still remains well supplied and the declaration of force majeure at a number of Nigeria ports does little for a shift in sentiment,” shipbroker Howe Robinson said.