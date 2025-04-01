State-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co (NNPC) is finalising preparations for an IPO in the country.

The oil producer’s chief finance and investor relations officer, Olugbenga Oluwaniyi, said in a statement that the group is in talks with prospective investor relations executives and investment banks.

This is being done in line with capital market regulations and a domestic oil industry law, which requires the company to list after it was transformed from a corporation to a limited liability company in 2022.