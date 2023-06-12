Denmark’s Uni-Tankers has posted its best-ever annual result thanks to a corporate turnaround strategy and hot product carrier markets.

The company, owned by the family-run United Shipping & Trading Company (USTC), said net earnings in its 2022/23 financial year were $61m, turning around a loss of $5.1m in the same period a year ago.

The intermediate and small tanker owner added it achieved the result despite constrained availability of vessels and the higher cost of chartering in tonnage, as well as higher interest rates.