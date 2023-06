Nine Indian crew members are heading home four months after they were taken hostage in Libya.

The seafarers were captured by a local militia when their 1,200-dwt product tanker Maya 1 (built 1991) broke down off the coast in February.

News 18 cited India’s ambassador to Tunisia, Ngulkham Jathom Gangte, as saying the group had now freed the crew.

The ambassador added that the release was secured with the help of the principal of the Indian school in Benghazi, Tabassum Mansoor.