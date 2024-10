Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) is fixing crude tankers to supply oil to the country’s huge new Dangote refinery.

Panos Gliatis, managing director of subsidiary NNPC Shipping, told TradeWinds that the shipping operation has reached a deal to supply two suezmaxes on time charter for the business.

The vessels are coming from the Stena-Sonangol pool, controlled by Swedish shipowner Stena and Angola oil producer Sonangol.