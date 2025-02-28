Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has confirmed a few recent sale-and-purchase moves while reassuring investors of its fortunes moving forward.

The Herbjorn Hansson-led tanker owner has agreed to buy a 2016-built suezmax in the mid-to-high $60m range, it said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement released on Friday.

The news partially confirms a TradeWinds report that the Norwegian shipowner had acquired two tankers — the 157,800-dwt Goldway and Diamondway (both built 2016) — from Eastern Pacific Shipping for $68m each.