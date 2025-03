Nordic American Tankers has confirmed a second tanker acquisition in quick succession and locked in lease financing for the new pair with Norwegian compatriot Ocean Yield.

The Herbjorn Hansson-led suezmax specialist said on Friday that it decided to buy a second 2016-built suezmax from the same buyer as it bought a similar ship last month.

It said both South Korean-built ships were in the “mid-to-high $60m range”.