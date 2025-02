Three weeks after revealing its intention to grow and renew its fleet, suezmax specialist Nordic American Tankers (NAT) seems to have made its move.

Market sources in Europe and Asia say the US-listed owner of 20 vessels has agreed to buy a pair of nine-year-old ships from Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The 157,800-dwt Goldway and Diamondway (both built 2016) are said to be changing hands at $68m each.