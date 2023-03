Tunisia has become a vital lifeline for Russia to divert refined oil products that went to Europe before the sanctions regime imposed last month, according to researchers at S&P Global.

Russia has sent 14 shipments of oil products so far in 2023 to Tunisia, reaching the same levels as the whole of the previous year, it said.

The imports of diesel to Tunisia are too much for internal consumption alone — raising concerns that the diesel is being recirculated to Europe, according to the report.