Norway’s Faerder Tankers is putting its money on ammonia propulsion and plans to place two series orders this summer at Chinese yards, for tankers and car carriers.

The Notteroy-based owner has completed design plans for an ammonia-diesel dual-fuel car carrier of 7,500 ceu and an LR2 product tanker.

Captain Paal Stenberg, joint principal of Faerder, with Turid Moe Sorensen, aired the plans at a Wilhelmsen Ship Management decarbonisation seminar during Oslo’s Nor-Shipping conference.