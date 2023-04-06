Tom Steckmest’s Viken Shipping is reshuffling its product tanker holdings with the reported sale of the last of three MR1 product tankers followed by the acquisition of two larger MR2 tankers of slightly older vintage.

The latest MR1 sale to an unknown owner immediately follows the recent sale of two MR1 sister ships that have both now emerged in the Russian trades.

Bergen shipowner Steckmest has been an outspoken critic of European tanker owners and charterers doing business with Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.