Arne Blystad has sold two older chemical tankers, TradeWinds understands.

Several broker reports say the Norwegian shipowner is selling the 13,200-dwt South Korean-built Songa Kari (built 2008) for at least $10.8m to undisclosed buyers.

The deal appears to have been a slight premium for Blystad, with VesselsValue pegging the ship as worth $10.2m