Norwegian shipowner Arne Blystad is reported to have offloaded a product tanker in a muted sale-and-purchase market that is nevertheless showing flickers of life, according to brokers.

Multiple reports tied Chinese interests to a sale of the 20,000-dwt Songa Breeze (built 2009) at $24m or $24.8m.

The Japanese-built ship is rated at only $22.3m